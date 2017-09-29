Old Erie County Hall to be lit purple for Domestic Violence Awareness month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Old Erie County Hall will be illuminated purple this October in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Oct. 2, District Attorney John J. Flynn and his law enforcement partners will “flip the switch” to illuminate the hall in purple.

Old County Hall, 92 Franklin St., will remain dark until the switch is flipped. The lighting will serve as “an inspirational symbol for domestic violence victims that they are not alone and resources are available”, a press release from the DA’s office said.

The lighting ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.