Parent accuses high school football coach of hitting player

ANGOLA, N.Y. –– Parents in the Lake Shore School District are calling for a football coach to be fired after they say he hit one of his players.

Craig Hutchinson’s son Branden is a junior at Lake Shore High School and plays varsity football. He says his 16 year old son is used to getting hit on the field.

“He’s been playing football for 10 years now, so he’s upset,” said Craig Hutchinson.

But Hutchinson recently Branden was hit by his own coach.

“When my son was lined up in a defensive formation as a linebacker with his back to the coach, the coach came at full speed and barreled into my son in his back knocking him down a couple yards forward and he hurt his back,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says Branden was hit 2 days after he complained to the Lake Shore School District about the football coach’s play calling. Since the incident, he’s pulled his son from the team.

“These teachers are still in the school and I now have to hold my son from going to school because he’s worried about repercussion from the coaches,” said Hutchinson.

Several other parents have also been concerned about the coach’s behavior.

“The coach that hit my son 5 years ago put another child in a chokehold and knock the child out with the chokehold. He was only put on administrative leave,” said Hutchinson.

That’s why Hutchinson says he wants the coach and the athletic director fired. He says he understands football is physical, but this behavior is unacceptable.

“Yes you have to do tackling but there’s no reason for a coach to come barreling into a kid who’s not prepared for it,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says Branden is going to the doctor Saturday and is scheduled to see a chiropractor.

News 4 reached out to the Lake Shore School District. In a statement the school said:

“The superintendent has met with a number of families regarding an issue with the varsity football team. Because it is a personnel matter, the district does not have further comment.”

Hutchinson tells News 4 he’s contacted police and the school district, but no charges have been filed against the coach, which is why News 4 is not reporting his name at this time. Hutchinson says he’s been told the district is investigating. However he says the coach is still working.