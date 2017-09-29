Police in Canada looking for couple accused of stealing cars, gas

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (WIVB) — Niagara Regional Police say two people have been shoplifting and stealing cars and gas since August.

Earlier this week, officers found Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza, 24, and Rachel Hayden, 22, in a grocery store parking lot.

When police boxed in the suspects’ car, they say Stapleford-Francalanza used the vehicle to smash their way out.

Three police cars and two other cars were hit, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The couple got away and no officers were hurt.

Stapleford-Francalanza and Hayden are considered a risk to public safety and should not be approached, according to police.

If you see them, call 911.