Police in Canada looking for couple accused of stealing cars, gas

News 4 Staff Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (WIVB) — Niagara Regional Police say two people have been shoplifting and stealing cars and gas since August.

Earlier this week, officers found Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza, 24, and Rachel Hayden, 22, in a grocery store parking lot.

When police boxed in the suspects’ car, they say Stapleford-Francalanza used the vehicle to smash their way out.

Three police cars and two other cars were hit, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The couple got away and no officers were hurt.

Stapleford-Francalanza and Hayden are considered a risk to public safety and should not be approached, according to police.

If you see them, call 911.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s