SBA hiring for temporary positions following hurricanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is hiring for a number of temporary positions in Buffalo.

They are looking for business and home loan officers, attorneys and paralegals following Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

The loan officers that the SBA is looking for should have experience evaluating financial information, as well as determining credit worthiness and repayment ability.

If attorneys have real estate experience, it will be helpful. They will review and close disaster loans.

The SBA says weekend work will be required and that mandatory overtime could be substantial.

Anyone interested can email their resume to pdchr@sba.gov