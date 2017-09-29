Springville-Boston Road project complete

Springville, N.Y. (WIVB) – Southtowns residents who use Springville-Boston Road are experiencing a much smoother ride these days.

The nearly 10 mile stretch has undergone major reconstruction this summer, and not a moment too soon.

The well-traveled road has been the subject of many complaints because of its deteriorating condition over the years.

Erie County spent $3.3 million fixing the road, which required spending about a million just for culvert work.

“They did a great job in getting it covered, and they did it very quickly with minimal disruption,” said Concord Town Supervisor Gary Eppolito.

In February, residents complained to News 4 about the numerous potholes encountered. Many felt it was a public safety issue because vehicles were forced to swerve around potholes.

At the time, an auto repair shop along the road was busy repairing damaged tires, rims and shocks from hitting large potholes.

But that was then.

Today, the road has much different look and feel.

“A road like Springville-Boston being over 10 miles long typically is done in a phased approach,” said Erie County DPW Commissioner William Geary. “We just couldn’t do that. We had to bite the bullet and do that whole 10 miles this year.”

Town of Concord Highway Superintendent Dennis Dains says he’s thrilled with the way the project turned out.

“Drainage issues have been taken care of. Culverts have been replaced or repaired. Shoulders are looking great,” Dains said. “The whole process took a while but we’re very happy with the road. Hats off to Erie County for doing it.”