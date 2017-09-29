State incentives drive purchases of electric cars in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s a big drive underway to get more New Yorkers into electric vehicles.

The state, as well as auto manufacturers, are offering more incentives to purchase electric vehicles.

The state launched a rebate program for up to $2,000 back for drivers who buy a new electric car. Since its inception last March, electric car sales are up 74 percent in New York State.

The “Drive Clean Rebate” program, combined with a federal tax credit of up to $7,500, is a huge savings for consumers.

While electric cars may cost more, state officials are touting their economy once you buy them, saying they save money on fuel and need less maintenance than a vehicle that burns fossil fuel.

The top seller by far under the new program is the Toyota Prius Prime.. followed by the Chevy Volt and Bolt.

Despite advances in battery technology, Western New York drivers are still concerned about the battery lasting between charging stations.

The state lists 30 electric models to choose from.. and officials point out there are now 16-hundred charging stations across the state.