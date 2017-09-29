Suspect to be sent back to Ohio to face murder charges

Related Coverage Youngstown woman found dead in NF identified

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio man arrested in Niagara Falls will be sent back to Youngstown, Ohio to face murder charges in the death of his girlfriend.

Police now believe that JeShawn Elliott killed Anvia Mickens in Youngstown.

Elliott was arrested in Niagara Falls in August after his brother called 911 to report that Elliott confessed to stabbing his girlfriend. Police said Mickens’ body was found in the trunk his car.

Mickens died of 23 stab wounds, 14 cuts and strangulation, according to the coroner’s autopsy results.

An investigation led police to believe that Mickens was killed in Youngstown, not New York. As such, the case will be prosecuted in Mahoning County, Ohio.

Elliott may still face charges for running from officers in Niagara County. Officials there say they are assisting with the Youngstown investigation.

“We will make a decision in the next few weeks about the current charges pending in Niagara Falls against the defendant for threatening the police during his apprehension,” Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said.

