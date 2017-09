BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police responded to a call of a man barricaded in an upper apartment on Willett Street late Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the residence in the 400 block of Willett Street just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Buffalo SWAT and Crisis Management Team were summoned to the scene a short time later.

Just before 6:20 p.m., a 35-year-old man surrendered to police without incident and was taken to ECMC for an evaluation.

No charges have been filed at this time.