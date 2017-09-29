UB extends 24-hour shuttle service to Fridays and Saturdays

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The University at Buffalo announced today that 24-hour shuttle service between South Campus and Silverman Library on North Campus will be expanded to Fridays and Saturdays.

The service will now run every 30 minutes, seven days a week, beginning Sept. 29, UB announced Friday on its website.

The service will be used to transport students who need to travel between campuses for work and study.

The change is based on student feedback, a press release published on the UB website said Friday.

The shuttle that will be used for the route holds about 25 passengers- half the capacity of the UB Stampede buses. The shuttles will offer no option for standing, and will be monitored to ensure that it’s used for its intended purpose- getting students back and forth between the library, study groups, or work from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s