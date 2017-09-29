UB extends 24-hour shuttle service to Fridays and Saturdays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The University at Buffalo announced today that 24-hour shuttle service between South Campus and Silverman Library on North Campus will be expanded to Fridays and Saturdays.

The service will now run every 30 minutes, seven days a week, beginning Sept. 29, UB announced Friday on its website.

The service will be used to transport students who need to travel between campuses for work and study.

The change is based on student feedback, a press release published on the UB website said Friday.

The shuttle that will be used for the route holds about 25 passengers- half the capacity of the UB Stampede buses. The shuttles will offer no option for standing, and will be monitored to ensure that it’s used for its intended purpose- getting students back and forth between the library, study groups, or work from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.