Whole Foods investigating credit hack

CBS NEWS Published:

(CBS) – Whole Foods is investigating a breach of customer credit information at some of its stores.

The company said Friday that it “received information regarding unauthorized access of payment card information” at the checkouts of in-store restaurants and bars, known as “taprooms,” at a number of its locations. The company did not say how many stores were affected or where they are located. More than 40 Whole Foods stores also serve beer on tap.

Whole Foods said that its primary grocery store checkout systems were not affected by the breach, but is urging customers to monitor payment card statements. It is working with a security forensics firm to look into the incident and has contacted law enforcement.

The company, which was acquired by online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) in June for $13.7 billion, said customers of the e-commerce company will not be impacted by the breach.

