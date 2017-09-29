Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal in Slender Man case

The Associated Press Published:
Anissa Weier, left, listens as her attorney Maura McMahon questions a witness Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Waukesha County Court, Waukesha County, Wis. Prosecutors allege that Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured classmate Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park in May 2014 and stabbed her 19 times. The girls have said it was an effort to to please a fictional horror character known as Slender Man. (Michael Sears//Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man will plead guilty in a deal that calls for her to avoid prison time.

Fifteen-year-old Morgan Geyser will remain in a state mental hospital under an agreement announced Friday. It calls for Geyser to be evaluated by doctors who will report to a judge for a determination of how long she should remain in treatment.

Geyser and Anissa Weier were charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack in Waukesha.

Weier pleaded guilty to a reduced charge last month. A jury later concluded she was mentally ill at the time of the crime. She faces at least three years in a mental hospital.

All three girls were 12 at the time.

