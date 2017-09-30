2 Hurt in Wheatfield Crash

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County Sheriff’s say two people were hurt in a head-on crash in the Town of Wheatfield.

It happened on River Road Near Sunset Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Officials tell us a man driving eastbound crossed the center line and drove into the path of a car going westbound.

The 25-year-old man from North Tonawanda and 68-year-old woman, also from North Tonawanda had to be cut out of their cars.

Both were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.