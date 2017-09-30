Aspiring local musician sings heartfelt apology to mom, song goes viral

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)- 22-year-old Jarrett Hoyt needed to express to his mother, Karen, how grateful he was for her; he also needed to tell her how sorry he felt for the pain he caused as a teenager.

“I was adopted at birth so there was just always this disconnect between me and my parents,” he says.

The aspiring musician put his heart to keys, and wrote his mother a song of redemption.

For Hoyt, this musical apology might be the most important song he’s ever written.

He recorded his mother as he played the song for her. The video has been seen more than 650,000 times on Facebook.

“There were some times where I said I wish you would die, I hate you,” Hoyt recalls.

In his song, appropriately called “Momma’s Song,” he says sorry for that.

He also apologizes for the painful things he did and said due to his depression and anxiety as a teenager.

These are struggles some might describe as run-of-the-mill teenage angst, but Hoyt says his depression took him to a dark place, and he felt the need to make amends in a big way.

Like his mentor Stephen Fogarty (Tw1tch), who sings about recovery from addiction, Hoyt is using music to heal.

Since he was a child, it’s been a source of solace.

“I had been recording myself to practice it, and so I always recorded it and I knew there was going to be a moment and I wanted to capture her reaction.”

Visibly affected in the video, Karen Hoyt says her son hit a special chord.

“It was very emotional,” Karen says.

The video wraps up with an emotional embrace between the two.

“Whenever it’s posted on Facebook I’m always like it’s the best song ever, and it will always be the best song ever,” Karen tells News 4.

She says she’s okay with the world getting a glimpse into this very vulnerable moment between her and her son. She hopes talking about the trauma of family pain will help other parents feel strong too.

“It’s the best and most rewarded job ever, and he was able to express it like other kids can’t.”

Jarrett is hopeful ‘Momma’s Song’ might also serve as a source of hope for troubled teens, and a reminder to let the people you love, know it.