Bulls hoops team holds first practice of the 2017-2018 season

Bulls look to make it back to the NCAA tournament after an early exit from MAC championship last season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Bulls held their first practice of the hoops season on Saturday afternoon, as they look to turn the page from a disappointing postseason.

After back-to-back MAC championship wins and NCAA appearances, Buffalo was bounced from the conference tournament early.

UB brings back familiar names in forward Nick Perkins and starting point guard CJ Massinburg, who finished second on the team in scoring.

“We have had a really good off season in my opinion,” head coach Nate Oats said. “coaching staff is hungry, all the returning starters are not happy with how last season ended. I thought we finished second in the league but after going to back-to-back NCAA tournaments finishing second isn’t good enough.”

UB opens the season with a Big Four match up against Canisius six weeks from now on November 11th.

The Bulls will begin the year without big man Ikenna Smart, who had back surgery in the offseason.

