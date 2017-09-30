Bulls win MAC opener over Kent State 27-13

Quarterback Tyree Jackson missed the game with a knee injury, Drew Anderson gets his first signal caller start.

By Published:
bulls web tag

KENT, OH (WIVB) – The UB football team was forced to begin MAC play without starting quarterback Tyree Jackson, who suffered a knee injury last week in a win over Florida Atlantic. Jackson did travel to Kent State with the Bulls.

In his place, Drew Anderson got the start — a junior transfer from Diablo Valley College in California.

Anderson was able to breathe easy from the start, as running back Emmanuel Reed carried the load, scoring three first half touchdowns. Reed finished with 144 yards rushing.

Anderson passed for 142 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Kent State trailed UB 20-13 at halftime, after four first half Bulls sacks. Their defense kept up the pressure in the second half, pitching a shutout

With the win, Buffalo improves to 3-2 (1-0). Next up, the Bulls host Western Michigan. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm.

