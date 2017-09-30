Islanders top Sabres in preseason finale 3-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Phil Housley told reporters Friday morning he wanted Sam Reinhart to return to his roots at center and provide some additional scoring for the Sabres on the third line.

Reinhart did just that in the Buffalo’s preseason finale scoring the lone goal in the Sabres’ 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders.

The offense, which has struggled over the last week, scored one of fewer goals in three of their final four preseason games.  They scored four in a loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, with two goals coming in the final minute of action.

With the preseason out of the way, the focus now shifts to trimming the roster down to 23 ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.  Seth Griffith has shined throughout the preseason and is battling for a spot with the big club.

He nearly helped the Sabres tie things up in the third period feeding Jack Eichel in the middle of the crease before the puck was poked away by a defender.  Griffith also led Buffalo with three shots on goal.

Jordan Nolan, who is the son of former head coach Ted Nolan, also made his Sabres debut on Friday.  Nolan helped provide some spark for the Sabres in the second, forcing a turnover in the Islanders zone which led to Reinhart’s goal.  He also led the team in hits with three.

