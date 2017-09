OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB)- The steel retaining wall at the Olcott Yacht Club collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Niagara County Chief Information Officer, Christian Peck says this is most likely the result of springtime flooding due to elevated lake levels.

Peck says the collapse has caused “widespread destabilization of the land adjacent to the main building”.

The Yacht Club is located at 1535 Van Buren.

