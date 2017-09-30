Sabres send Bailey, Deslauriers and Fedun to Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Tuesday’s deadline to trim the roster to 23 on the horizon, the Sabres sent forwards Justin Bailey and Nick Deslauriers along with defenseman Taylor Fedun to Rochester, while also releasing defenseman Cody Goloubef.

Both Deslauriers and Fedun are subject to waivers.

The move signals that Seth Griffith could be in line for a spot on the opening night roster, when the Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens to start the season.

Griffith scored a goal in the preseason opener against Carolina, and impressed head coach Phil Housley enough with his effort in their 3-1 loss to the Islanders by moving him up to the top line to skate alongside Jack Eichel and Evander Kane.

“I thought Seth Griffith was one of our best forwards,” Housley said after the game. “Had some opportunities to shoot the puck in the second period, but I really liked his game. He brought his speed element, he complimented that line with (Sam Reinhart). That was very intriguing.”

The roster adjustment nearly paid off in the second, which Kane’s shot rebounding to the side of net where a waiting Griffith slipped the puck to Eichel out front. The puck ultimately bounced off a defender’s skate, but it was a great play by the 24-year-old.