Solar powered carousel coming to Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —Canalside is no stranger to new things. In just about 2 years, it will be adding another addition, The Buffalo Heritage Carousel.

Saturday, a panel met at the Burchfield Penney Art Center in Buffalo to continue discussions about the future of the carousel. When all is done, 34 horses will be a part of the carousel. So far 6 have been completed because of how slow the process is.

Roseanne Hirsch, carousel restorer, told News 4, “We’ve had horses we’re able to turn over in less than 2 weeks, but there’s a horse who’s been on a table since May.”

The timing is all based on how beat up the paint and wood on the over 100 year old carousel is. Hirsch said, “We check the animals for what kind of damage that they have. And then we decide what kind of work we have to do on them.”

A lot of the horses have been sanded down to the wood or the factory paint. Hirsch said, “Once we have the paint removed, we start making repairs, and pull out any kind of nails or metal pieces. We save all the wood pieces that are broken or fall off and we put them back into the animal because we want a historic restoration and we want them as close to factory as possible.”

This process is expected to be complete in 2019. In addition to the aesthetically pleasing aspects of the carousel, it was announced that the carousel will be powered by solar energy, bringing an environmentally friendly aspect to the project.

Merika Woods-Frankenstein, Board Member of at Buffalo Heritage Group told News 4, “It’s the first within this region, and we really want to set the tone by using solar because it’s really important to have a limited environmental impact.”

The Buffalo Heritage Group is working in collaboration with UB professors and Kevin Connors, a green builder, to ensure the best possible outcome. The company providing the solar panels and installation has yet to be decided but it was announced that they will be keeping with a local company.