5 hurt in Edmonton sparks terror investigation

EDMONTON (WIVB) – Canadian Police are investigating two acts of terrorism, possibly by the same man.

Officials say the first incident happened outside of the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

They say a man drove his car into a police barricade outside of the stadium hitting an officer.

Investigators say he then got out of the car and stabbed the officer and fled the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries while a manhunt was launched.

Edmonton Police say officers took the 30-year-old suspect into custody and he is believed to have acted alone.

The investigation is ongoing.