5 Questions with Stephen Hauschka

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – He’s the reigning AFC Special Team Kicker of the Week, and behind four field goals from Stephen Hauschka the Bills improved to 2-1 overall.  The Buffalo Kickoff LIVE crew caught up with the man known simply as ‘Haush Money’.

Buffalo Kickoff Live: First thing is first.  You’re a kick in the NFL and nicknames are hard to come by sometimes, but you’ve got one, ‘Haush Money.’ Do guys give you a hard time about that or do they just call you ‘Haush Money’ all the time?

Stephen Hauschka: “They just usually call me Steve or ‘Dirty Steve.’ Only a couple of guys call me ‘Haush Money’ on the team.”

BKL: A lot of guys are active on social media. You have a Twitter account of your own but you’ve only tweeted once, that was back in 2014. Two questions — do you know the password and do you have any intention of changing your bio to Buffalo Bills kicker?

SH: “That’s a great point. I do not have the password. That’s the holdup there. It’s on my list of things to do.”

BKL: Did you know you have 14,000 followers?

SH: “No, I didn’t. Spoiler alert. I will have a second tweet eventually.”

BKL: We know you had an opportunity to go to dental school, but decided to chase your NFL dreams. I also found out that you have a degree in neuroscience.  What’s the coolest thing you can tell folks at home about having a neuroscience degree — maybe a fun fact that only you know?

SH: “Eventually they’re going to have implants in our brain to help input data into our brains to help us think and help us be more efficient.”

BKL: Because we only use 10 percent of our brains, right?

SH: “Yup.”

 

