Buffalo couple forced to cancel wedding in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo couple planned to have their wedding in Puerto Rico, but had to cancel it due to Hurricane Maria. Now they’re scrambling to have it in Buffalo.

Lannette Garcia says she and her fiancé were still going to try to make it Puerto Rico, not only to get married, but to help relief efforts. Despite losing the chance to have her beach wedding, Garcia says it’s nothing compared to what people in Puerto Rico have now lost.

Garcia’s wedding was supposed to be October 21st in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The venue looked fine a few weeks ago, but now the area has been devastated by Hurricane Maria. As of last week, Garcia and her fiancé Jeremy were still going to try to get to Puerto Rico. Jeremy says he knows exactly what people are going through, as he was in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit.

“It’s life changing. Their lives will never be the same after this. We were talking about if we went down there we would try to help them out. I have medical experience. I was a medic in the army,” said Jeremy Strickland.

Garcia says their wedding planner in Puerto Rico has been in contact with them despite limited access to phone or internet. She says they are supposed to get a refund however, the couple isn’t concerned about that as they say people on the island have a lot to deal with right now.