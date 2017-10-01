Buffalo couple forced to cancel wedding in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo couple planned to have their wedding in Puerto Rico, but had to cancel it due to Hurricane Maria. Now they’re scrambling to have it in Buffalo.

Lannette Garcia says she and her fiancé were still going to try to make it Puerto Rico, not only to get married, but to help relief efforts. Despite losing the chance to have her beach wedding, Garcia says it’s nothing compared to what people in Puerto Rico have now lost.

Garcia’s wedding was supposed to be October 21st in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The venue looked fine a few weeks ago, but now the area has been devastated by Hurricane Maria. As of last week, Garcia and her fiancé Jeremy were still going to try to get to Puerto Rico. Jeremy says he knows exactly what people are going through, as he was in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit.

“It’s life changing. Their lives will never be the same after this. We were talking about if we went down there we would try to help them out. I have medical experience. I was a medic in the army,” said Jeremy Strickland.

Garcia says their wedding planner in Puerto Rico has been in contact with them despite limited access to phone or internet. She says they are supposed to get a refund however, the couple isn’t concerned about that as they say people on the island have a lot to deal with right now.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s