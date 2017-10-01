Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Roundtable Bills at Falcons

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Each week the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE panel tackles three storylines leading up to the Bills weekly matchup.

Ahead of their showdown with Atlanta (3-0) the BKL crew discusses:

1) Cordy Glenn and his health – The left tackle isn’t just battling one football injury, he’s nursing two.  Rookie Dion Dawkins is slated to make his second straight start.  How far can the Bills good with a rookie protecting Tyrod Taylor’s blindside?

2) Marcell Dareus – After missing the Bills Week 3 win over the Broncos with an ankle injury, the defensive tackle is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons.  Are the Bills better with or without their highest paid player on the team?

3) Game importance – Optimism is high after Buffalo took care of business at home against Denver.  Can they bottle up their success and take it on the road with them?

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s