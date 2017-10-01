Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Roundtable Bills at Falcons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Each week the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE panel tackles three storylines leading up to the Bills weekly matchup.

Ahead of their showdown with Atlanta (3-0) the BKL crew discusses:

1) Cordy Glenn and his health – The left tackle isn’t just battling one football injury, he’s nursing two. Rookie Dion Dawkins is slated to make his second straight start. How far can the Bills good with a rookie protecting Tyrod Taylor’s blindside?

2) Marcell Dareus – After missing the Bills Week 3 win over the Broncos with an ankle injury, the defensive tackle is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons. Are the Bills better with or without their highest paid player on the team?

3) Game importance – Optimism is high after Buffalo took care of business at home against Denver. Can they bottle up their success and take it on the road with them?