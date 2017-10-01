Hauschka, defense lift Bills to 23-17 victory over Falcons

By Published:
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) runs into the end zone after picking up a Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan fumble during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Stephen Hauschka continues to live up to this nickname “Haush Money” booting 56 and 55-yard field goals late in the fourth quarter to lift the Bills to a 23-17 win over the previously unbeaten Falcons.

Hauschka has now made 11 straight kicks from 50-yards or longer.

With the win, Buffalo improves to 3-1 overall while Atlanta falls to 3-1.  It’s the first time since 2011 the Bills have won three of their first four games.

Trailing 10-7 at the half, the Bills defense continued to shine. Micah Hyde had two interceptions while rookie Tre’Davious White returned a fumble 52-yards to open the third quarter to give the Bills a 14-10 lead.

The Falcons, who were without Julio Jones and Mohammad Sanu due to injuries in the second half, struggled to move the ball, but manged to tie it up at 17 on a TD pass to Justin Hardy.

Ryan’s touchdown toss was the first passing score allowed by the Bills this season.

The reigning league MVP nearly led a game-winning drive before his pass on forth down fell incomplete.

Tyrod Taylor finished the game 12-for-20 for 182 yards and a touchdown.  LeSean McCoy finished with 76 rushing yards but did not score.

Buffalo heads to Cincinnati next week.

