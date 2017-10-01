Hauschka, defense lift Bills to 23-17 victory over Falcons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Stephen Hauschka continues to live up to this nickname “Haush Money” booting 56 and 55-yard field goals late in the fourth quarter to lift the Bills to a 23-17 win over the previously unbeaten Falcons.

Hauschka has now made 11 straight kicks from 50-yards or longer.

“HAUSCH MONEY” 56-yarder for Stephen Hauschka gives #Bills a 20-17 lead in the 4th! pic.twitter.com/YyBYhhd910 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

HE DOES IT AGAIN! Hauschka kicks a 55-yarder to give #GoBills a 23-17 lead over the #Falcons! pic.twitter.com/NZ3uDn9cno — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stephen Hauschka makes another field goal to put the Bills up 23-17. This is the 2nd consecutive game where he has made two 50+yd FGs. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With the win, Buffalo improves to 3-1 overall while Atlanta falls to 3-1. It’s the first time since 2011 the Bills have won three of their first four games.

Trailing 10-7 at the half, the Bills defense continued to shine. Micah Hyde had two interceptions while rookie Tre’Davious White returned a fumble 52-yards to open the third quarter to give the Bills a 14-10 lead.

TOUCHDOWN STANDS! Tre White makes a house call on a fumble recovery! #Bills defense and the rookie are playing great! pic.twitter.com/dDK2wzr3OW — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Falcons, who were without Julio Jones and Mohammad Sanu due to injuries in the second half, struggled to move the ball, but manged to tie it up at 17 on a TD pass to Justin Hardy.

Ryan’s touchdown toss was the first passing score allowed by the Bills this season.

The reigning league MVP nearly led a game-winning drive before his pass on forth down fell incomplete.

Tyrod Taylor finished the game 12-for-20 for 182 yards and a touchdown. LeSean McCoy finished with 76 rushing yards but did not score.

Buffalo heads to Cincinnati next week.