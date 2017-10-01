Keys to a Bills win against Falcons

(WIVB) Josh Reed, Thad Brown, Scott Pitoniak, and Nick Filipowski share their thoughts on what the Bills need to do to win in Atlanta.
Topics include Tyrod Taylor, turnovers, Steven Hauschka, and LeSean McCoy.
(WIVB) Josh Reed, Thad Brown, Scott Pitoniak, and Nick Filipowski share their thoughts on what the Bills need to do to win in Atlanta.
Topics include Tyrod Taylor, turnovers, Steven Hauschka, and LeSean McCoy.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement