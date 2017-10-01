Local leaders and veterans protest NFL players actions

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcycle group and some local leaders came together Sunday to protest the actions of NFL players who have knelt before games.

They said the Pledge of Allegiance together before kick off.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and Sheriff Tim Howard spoke with members of the ARMVETS Riders Post 897.

They say they understand players have the right to protest, but disagree with how they are doing it.

“While we can agree with their right to say it we can disagree with their message and that’s what this is about, saying we respect their right to disagree but this is the wrong venue,” said Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard.

“The first amendment rights of the NFL players, we fought for those, and by using the platform of the national anthem it’s kind of a slap in the face to all the men and women who died for this country,” said Gary Wachowski, a rider with ARMVETS.

Some riders we spoke to say they will continue to protest what some NFL players are doing and may even stop watching games.

