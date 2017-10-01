Marilyn Manson hurt onstage during NYC show

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In his May, 8, 2017, file photo, Marilyn Manson arrives at the world premiere of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Marilyn Manson's representative said Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, that the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital. (Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Manson’s representative says the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.

Variety reports that Manson was performing a cover of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” when he began to climb a podium, causing it to wobble. Manson fell backward and the prop fell on him. Soon the house and stage lights went off for several minutes and came back on with an announcer saying the show was over “due to injury.”

It was not immediately clear whether any of Manson’s concert dates will be postponed due to the injury.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s