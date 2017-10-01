Niagara Falls Fire Department holds memorial service

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sunday, the Niagara Falls Fire Department held a memorial service in honor of firefighters who have passed away.

Thomas Colangelo, Niagara Falls Fire Chief shared with News 4 a bit about the ceremony. He said, “When we ring the bells, it’s them coming back into the firehouse for one last time.”

The honored firefighters include Robert Bloom, Francis Downie, Richard Johnston, Benjamin Kudela, Robert Miller, Jack Shiah, and William Smith.

Colangelo shared, “Annually we always do a memorial service for firefighters that have passed away from our department over the years, retired or working.”

The ceremony was held at firehouse 8 and allowed for a mass on the inside and continued services outside in the memorial park. There, family members, the public, and current members of the department looked on to pay their respects. A wreath was also placed to signify the sorrow and loss of their brothers.

Colangelo said, “It means a lot, I’ve been on the job 30 years and a lot of these gentleman I worked with, and it’s just a way to honor them, one last time as firefighters.”

John Smith, son of fallen firefighter William Smith, was emotional as he remembered his father who was a previous captain of the fire department. He unfortunately passed away about a month ago.

Smith said, “It was emotional, and I don’t know, I love them all, it was hard.”

Smith is grateful for the annual event. He says the fact that they continue it every year is something he is appreciative of and respects. He said, “It’s beautiful, they put their lives on the line every day, they have to honor them.”