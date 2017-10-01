Several Bills kneel during national anthem

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Prior to kickoff in Atlanta and for the second straight week, the Bills locked arms while others knelt during the playing of the national anthem.

Kaelin Clay, Cedric Thornton, Mike Tolbert, Shareece Wright, Taiwan Jones and Jerel Worthy all took a knee.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On Saturday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his desire to see players stand in a show of respect to the country.

Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js