Several people injured following ride malfunction at Darien Lake on Saturday

TOWN OF DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB)- Darien Lake’s Silver Bullet ride successfully completed it’s daily inspection on Sunday morning.

The ride reopened to the public after several people were hurt following a malfunction when bringing the ride to a stop on Saturday.

Viewer video shows seat carts on the ride swinging back and forth which is not how the ride usually runs. The viewer who took the video tells News 4 that he heard people on the ride screaming.

Darien Lake General Manager Chris Thorpe says that safety crews conducted an assessment and confirmed that the ride is operating safely within standard guidelines.