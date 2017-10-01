The Big Story: Grounding the Falcons Offense

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills defense is allowing just a shade over 12 points per game, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL.

However, they haven’t faced an offense nearly as talented at the Falcons.

Atlanta is averaging 29 points per game (5th most in the league) and are led by an elite quarterback in Matt Ryan.

“He does a lot of good things — it’s not just one thing he does well over another thing,” Safety Jordan Poyer said Wednesday. “He manages that offense well, he can throw the deep ball, he can throw the crossers, and he manages it well. It’s going to be a test for us.”

Ryan has plenty of targets to choose from. At the top of the list is Julio Jones who is arguably the best receiver in the game.

“Julio’s a guy I watched when I was in high school, so to be able to go against him, it’s going to be a big time deal and something that I’ve waited for,” rookie Tre’Davious White said. “I feel like, as a team, we’re going to be ready for it, we’re going to compete and prepare well.”

The Falcons passing game is all set up by a very productive and probably underrated running attack featuring the duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

“What they’re able to do in the running game right now, the play action is deadly,” Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander added. “You have to come up, and like I said, it leaves Julio to roam back as he wheels it and catching balls over the middle of the field, some deep shots, so it’s kind of the combination.”