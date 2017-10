LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Faith F. Capton was last seen in the area of Saunders Settlement Road and Walmore Road, wearing a Nike jacket and black leggings.

Capton is 5′ tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office or Lewiston Police Department at 716-438-3393 (24 hours).