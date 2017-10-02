20 outpatient clinics moved to Oishei’s Children’s Outpatient Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo moved 20 outpatient clinics to Oishei Children’s Outpatient Center on Monday from their existing location on Bryant Street.

The Outpatient Center is located at 1001 Main St. inside the Conventus building.

The move to the Oishei Outpatient Center is phase three of the outpatient clinic moves in advance of the grand opening of Oishei’s Children’s Hospital Nov. 10.

Monday’s move includes the following clinics:

  • Anesthesiology
  • Audiology
  • Autism Spectrum Disorders
  • Ear, Nose & Throat
  • Healthy Weigh
  • Intestinal Rehabilitation
  • Neuro-Oncology
  • Neurofibromatosis
  • Occupational/Physical Therapy
  • Orthopedics
  • Pediatric Surgery
  • Perinatal Center of WNY
  • Plastic Surgery
  • Rheumatology
  • Robert Warner Rehabilitation Center
  • Speech
  • Sports Medicine
  • Urology
  • Vascular Anomalies

The Hematology/Oncology, Cardiology, and Neurosurgery outpatient clinics will be moving to the Conventus building in late October and early November.

As of Monday, the majority of Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo’s outpatient clinics will be open and fully operational to patients and families in their new location,  the Oishei Children’s Hospital said in a press release Monday.

The first two outpatient clinic moves were completed in January and April.

The historic relocation will conclude Nov. 10, with the move of Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo’s inpatient services and emergency department to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Read more about the relocation here | www.ChildrensIsMoving.com.

 

