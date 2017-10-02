Bills lose WR Matthews & LB Humber with thumb injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jordan Matthews scored a touchdown to help lift the Bills to a 23-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday, but left in the third quarter with a thumb injury.

On Monday, Head Coach Sean McDermott told reporters the wide receiver along with linebacker Ramon Humber and safety Colt Anderson will miss time as all require surgery.

Humber also suffered a thumb injury in the win while Anderson suffered a forearm injury.

Humber and Jordan Matthews WILL BOTH have surgery #Bills — Shannon Shepherd (@shannshep4) October 2, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

McDermott says it is too early for a timetable for Humber and Matthews return #Bills — Shannon Shepherd (@shannshep4) October 2, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio, Matthews could miss at least a month.

Bills WR Jordan Matthews will undergo thumb surgery and is expected to miss at least a month. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) October 2, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Humber, who was a special teams star for the first nine seasons of his career, has been this year’s version of Lorenzo Alexander. The athletic linebacker has shined in McDermott’s 4-3 defense had with six total tackles before leaving the field.

“This is life in the NFL and this is what happens,” McDermott told reporters Monday. “Throw this under the headline if you will of how long a group of men and women can hang together through adversity. We have faced adversity before and this is going to make us stronger. This is where leaders and leadership has to step up and be in front of it and that is what good teams do.”

Through four games Humber leads the Bills with 37 tackles, which includes 28 total tackles.

Buffalo travels to Cincinnati on Sunday.