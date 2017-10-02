Bills lose WR Matthews & LB Humber with thumb injuries

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews (87) leaves the field after an injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Bills starting receiver Jordan Matthews and starting linebacker Ramon Humber are out indefinitely because of broken thumbs for a team already lacking experienced depth. Coach Sean McDermott says the two will require surgery after both were hurt in a 23-17 win at Atlanta on Sunday. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jordan Matthews scored a touchdown to help lift the Bills to a 23-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday, but left in the third quarter with a thumb injury.

On Monday, Head Coach Sean McDermott told reporters the wide receiver along with linebacker Ramon Humber and safety Colt Anderson will miss time as all require surgery.

Humber also suffered a thumb injury in the win while Anderson suffered a forearm injury.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio, Matthews could miss at least a month.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Humber, who was a special teams star for the first nine seasons of his career, has been this year’s version of Lorenzo Alexander. The athletic linebacker has shined in McDermott’s 4-3 defense had with six total tackles before leaving the field.

“This is life in the NFL and this is what happens,” McDermott told reporters Monday.  “Throw this under the headline if you will of how long a group of men and women can hang together through adversity.  We have faced adversity before and this is going to make us stronger.  This is where leaders and leadership has to step up and be in front of it and that is what good teams do.”

Through four games Humber leads the Bills with 37 tackles, which includes 28 total tackles.

Buffalo travels to Cincinnati on Sunday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s