BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bob Dylan is coming to Buffalo next month.

The legendary musician will perform at Shea’s Performing Arts Center on November 18. Special guest Mavis Staples will also perform that night.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $52.50 to $119.50.

Those interested in buying them can go to LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, or call 1-800-745-3000.