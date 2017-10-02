Buffalo Common Council to release more data on traffic checkpoints

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Common Council will review and release more data about where police officers are conducting the most traffic checkpoints in the city.

It comes following several complaints that the checkpoints only happen in areas where minorities live.

The data shows that between August 4 and September 20, the highest number of stops were in the Lovejoy district, the west side and north Buffalo.

On Tuesday, the council will release its findings to the public, along with more information from police.

The public meeting starts at 2 p.m. at City Hall.