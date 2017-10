BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are on the scene of an apparent shooting in the first block of Butler Avenue.

Police responded to the call at 76 Butler Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

A 17-year-old girl was struck in the leg, police say.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

It’s unclear whether the victim was the intended target.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of apparent shooting in the first block of Butler Avenue. Initial reports of one person struck by gunfire. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) October 3, 2017