Erie County Sheriff’s Office leaders discuss preparedness in light of Las Vegas shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Leaders with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office say they are constantly training to respond to mass casualty situations like the one on Sunday night in Las Vegas that killed dozens of people. 

Mass casualty incidents can include not only shootings, but also major weather events, bus crashes, and terrorism threats, Scott R. Patronik, chief of special services at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Our primary concerns are to stop the shooting- we want to minimize the casualties we see at that scene,” Patronik said.

The key to saving lives is prevention, and learning from every event, including the one in Las Vegas.

“Every attack that happens- globally or here in the U.S.- we’ve taken a close look at it and try to have some kind of counter measures in place to try and thwart these types of attacks,” Patronik said.

The public is crucial, and intelligence is key, Patronik added.

“We really rely on the public to say, ‘I have a co-worker who’s made some threats’- that’s where law enforcement can actually engage that individual and thwart something like this from happening,” he said.

 

