Housley won’t name captain, still “evaluating” who will wear a letter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After rotating who wore letters throughout the preseason, Sabres Head Coach Phil Housley said he’s in no rush to name a captain and there’s a good chance no-one is wearing a letter anytime soon.

“Not in the immediate future,” the new bench boss told reporters on Monday. “We are still evaluating that part of who is going to wear a letter. We have a good leadership group in there and that is going to be something the coaches talk about today and (Tuesday).”

Jack Eichel, Ryan O’Reilly and Kyle Okposo all wore an “A” and either one of those guys are more than worthy of being captain.

Even former captain Jason Pominville held the honor and could also be in line to the wear the “C” again.

So could Evander Kane, who was tabbed as a captain in the preseason finale against the Islanders.

There’s no debating he’s had his share of off-ice issues – they’re well documented.

But throughout this summer and into the preseason the winger has been heavily involved and doing great work in the community.

He’s shown more of his personality, joking with reporters about gel sliding down his face on the first day players reported to training camp and he even joined a few fans in signing the Canadian National Anthem.

It’s a side we haven’t seen of him since his arrival in 2015.

Thanks @evanderkane_9 for the help, I needed practice on my vocal chords! @BuffaloSabres pic.twitter.com/jxbwxEUuix — Joey Finley (@JoeFinley716) September 16, 2017

Lots of fun last night at @MiracleLeagueWN these kids have such a strong spirit! pic.twitter.com/XhMfw2XvN1 — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) September 26, 2017

Batter’s up! ⚾️ Spending quality time with our friends at @MiracleLeagueWN. pic.twitter.com/I5NjfEgNI0 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 25, 2017

BC Women’s Hospital #birdiesforbabies Golf event. Thanks to the great volunteers and sponsors for all their efforts! pic.twitter.com/VDetI7QefQ — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) June 15, 2017

Housley told reporters he doesn’t look at past transgressions when looking to for leadership on and off the ice.

“We wanted to come in with a clean slate and a fresh start and that’s why we looked that way. I’ve seen nothing but position things, not only from Evander but our whole group in general.”