How did the Las Vegas shooter get his rapid fire rifle?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Authorities now say Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had 19 guns with him in his hotel room high above the crowd he attacked. It is believed Paddock modified at least one of the rifles so it could be used to fire automatic rounds.

The unmistakable rapid fire of gun shots raining down on concertgoers in Las Vegas indicated to law enforcement, and firearms experts, that Stephen Paddock’s rifle was fully automatic.

Harold “Bud” Schroeder, president of SCOPE, the Shooters Committee on Political Education, pointed out fully automatic weapons, such as machine guns, or guns equipped to fire continuously with a single squeeze of the trigger are illegal, “They are absolutely illegal since 1934.”

SCOPE advocates for the rights of gun owners, and Schroeder said police and those in law enforcement are permitted to carry automatic weapons, but a civilian must be granted a highly restrictive federal permit.

“In order for anyone to possess that, outside of law enforcement, they have to have a Class 3 federal license.”

The Class 3 firearms license is issued by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and requires extreme vetting. Even after receiving a Class 3 license, Schoroeder said only certain states accept those permits–Nevada does, New York is not among them.

Capt. Warren Hawthorn, of the Erie County Sheriff’s SWAT Unit, which conducts active shooter drills, says the bottom line, no matter who or what might be threatening public safety, is ending the threat.

“The threat, any kind of threat, or any kind of mass casualty incident, is worrying to me–regardless of its nature–whether it be an IED or a firearm threat. It is worrying to me, it is worrying to me that we have to have this discussion in the first place.”

USA TODAY is reporting Stephen Paddock might have used a mechanical device to fire his guns as if they were automatic. The newspaper said there are a number of devices that can be purchased online to change a gun from semi-automatic, and the paper said they can be bought legally.