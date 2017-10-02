Husband and wife charged with residential burglaries in Ransomville

By Published:

PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A married couple have been charged with several residential burglaries in the Ransomville area.

Christopher R. Empson, 40, and Barbara Jean Empson, 41, of Wilson, were arrested Friday by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to sheriff’s reports, a Ransomville Road homeowner returned to his residence around 11 a.m. Friday to find a strange Chevrolet Trailblazer parked in the driveway with a woman inside.

When the woman spotted the homeowner, she honked the horn and a man exited from his front door. The pair then fled in the vehicle.

The homeowner called 911 and provided a description of the vehicle and the male suspect, and a partial plate number.

While patrols and investigators were investigating the burglary, another homeowner from Youngstown-Wilson Road returned home to find her residence burglarized. One of the victim’s neighbors provided a similar description of an SUV suspiciously driving in the area.

The Empsons were located in the SUV at about 2:30 p.m. Friday during a vehicle stop by sheriff’s deputies in Cambria.

Stolen items from one of the burglaries were located in the vehicle.

Both suspects were charged with two counts of second degree burglary, fourth degree grand larceny, fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property, and possession of burglar’s tools.

Both were arraigned in Town of Porter Court.

Christopher Empson was remanded to Niagara County Jail without bail. Barbara Empson had bail set at $50,000/$100,000.

They are scheduled to return to court 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3.

An investigation is continuing.

