President Trump has given a message of unity

The Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump makes a statement about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Donald Trump has given a message of unity in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Trump says in a somber White House address that: “in moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has.”

He says that “Our unity cannot be shattered by evil” and “our bonds cannot be broken by violence.”

At least 50 people are dead and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival.

Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are praying for those who have been lost and wounded. He says they are praying “for the entire nation to find unity and peace.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s