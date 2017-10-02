President Trump has given a message of unity

(AP) — President Donald Trump has given a message of unity in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Trump says in a somber White House address that: “in moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has.”

He says that “Our unity cannot be shattered by evil” and “our bonds cannot be broken by violence.”

At least 50 people are dead and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival.

Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are praying for those who have been lost and wounded. He says they are praying “for the entire nation to find unity and peace.”