Sheriff: Jamestown man charged with rape after incident involving minor

Published:

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials say a Jamestown man has been charged with rape following an incident involving a minor.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says a sex offense took place in Bemus Point in August of last year.

Authorities began to investigate, and eventually arrested 28-year-old Timothy Perrin. He was taken into custody on Friday.

He faces one count of Criminal Sexual Act, and one count each of First-Degree Rape and Third-Degree Rape.

Perrin was arraigned Monday morning and committed to the Chautauqua County Jail on $25,000 bail.

