WASHINGTON (WIVB) — The nation’s highest court begins a new year, this time with all nine seats filled.

Justice Neil Gorsuch won confirmation for the Senate in April after lawmakers refused to confirm President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, the year before.

The seat opened when Justice Antonin Scalia died.

The highest court’s first case of the season is on how workers can complain about pay, conditions and other issues.