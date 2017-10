PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are trying to figure out what caused a truck fire that shut down the Thruway.

A News 4 viewer shared video and pictures moments after a semi truck caught fire on the westbound lanes between Pembroke and Leroy on Sunday.

Both westbound lanes were closed for an hour.

At one point, cars were backed up more than four miles.

State Police say no one was hurt.