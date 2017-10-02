Two volunteers from Kenmore deploying to Las Vegas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Disaster Mental Health volunteers from Kenmore deployed Monday afternoon to Las Vegas to support the victims of the massacre in Las Vegas.

Tara Hughes and Peggy McGee Smith, both from Kenmore, is helping with the Red Cross’ efforts to establish a family assistance center in Las Vegas to provide mental health and spiritual care to support loved ones struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

“Over the coming days, the Red Cross will continue to coordinate closely with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Las Vegas community and the loved ones of those who have been harmed,” the American Red Cross Western New York chapter said in a press release Monday.

The Red Cross is offering the following tips during this time:

Events like this can cause feelings of uncertainty and anxiety since no one knows what could potentially happen next. Remember that it’s okay to feel nervous.

Stay informed but limit media exposure of the events, especially for children. Children are especially vulnerable to stress reactions related to media.

Parents should let children talk about their fears and then reassure them about their safety. Talk with them in ways that they can easily understand. Let them guide the conversation; share details only when they ask about them.

Be patient with yourself and others. It’s common to have any number of temporary stress reactions such as anger, frustration and anxiety.

Spend more time with family and friends and offer your support. Hug one another and listen.

Watch for signs of stress in your family, friends and children. Get help from others if needed.

Take care of yourself. Eat healthy, drink plenty of water and get enough rest.