Western New Yorkers in Vegas describe mass shooting scene, mourn national tragedy

The Kuczka's are vacationing in Las Vegas from Cheektowaga

LAS VEGAS, NEV. (WIVB)- Former News 4 sports reporter Brian Blessing was finishing a Sunday night shift in Las Vegas when a mass shooting broke out at a country music festival.

“I actually had left the Vegas Gold Knights final pre-season game, which is at T-Mobile Arena,” Blessing said via phone Monday morning.

The T-Mobile Arena is less than a mile away from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino; that’s where authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

As of Monday afternoon, at least 58 people are dead, more than 500 injured.

Also on the Las Vegas strip Sunday night, the Kuczka’s, a couple from Cheektowaga vacationing in Vegas.

Moments before the shooting, the Kuczka’s passed the music venue in the cab.

“We went to center of town and we were there maybe 10 minutes and we noticed a heavy police presence travelling at very high speeds down Las Vegas Boulevard,” Kevin Kuczka said.

He thought perhaps it was an isolated situation at a casino, but soon realized it was much worse.

“We heard that basically all the hotels were in lock-down and they were evacuating the strip.”

The Kuczka’s had to stay at the Venetian Sunday night; the hotel gave them a room for free, because they weren’t able to return to their original hotel due to blocked roads.

Kevin told News 4 he’s numb. He and his wife used social media to tell friends and family back in western New York they were safe.

Blessing, who has lived in Vegas since 2005, said the strip isn’t someplace Vegas residents frequent, it’s more of a tourist hot spot.

He’s saddened, but told News 4 unfortunately, residents in his city feared an attack like this.

“I think for anyone that lives here it’s a dark day, frankly one that people have always been worried about, that conceivably Las Vegas would be a target at some point.”

