CB Tre White leads impressive group of rookies for Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After an off-season of questions and a preseason that left more doubt, the Bills have surprised many throughout the NFL jumping out an impressive 3-1 start following a 23-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

But maybe even more impressive has been the play of the Bills’ rookies.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White has been a steady presence in coverage and even earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors in September.  He also received the third high grade among rookies corners on Sunday according to Pro Football Focus.

In the win, White scored his first career touchdown, returning a fumble 52-yards.

He was also covering Taylor Gabriel on Atlanta’s final play, as Matt Ryan’s pass toward the receiver fell incomplete.

“He’s played well to this point. I love his approach, he puts in a lot of time in the film room,” Head Coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday.  “The success he’s had is not a mistake. He’s wired the right way and that’s why we drafted Tre. He’s got a lot of work to do, too, just like the rest of our team.”

Dion Dawkins and Zay Jones, who were both selected this year in the second round, have turned in solid performances as well.

Making his second straight start at left tackle, Dawkins continued to be a steady presence protecting Tyrod Taylor’s blind side and in the run game.

Jones, though he had several drops on Sunday, had a catch along the sideline on Sunday that helped set up a Stephen Hauschka field goal.

Linebacker and 5th round selection Matt Milano also stepped up in the Bills’ victory, coming on for an injured Ramon Humber.  He finished with six total tackles.

“You look at the amount of young players in critical moments of that game with Dion, Tre, with Matt and Zay — we’re getting good contributions from our young players,” McDermott said.  “They’re getting significant experience which is all good stuff we can build on.”

