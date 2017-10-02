WNY hoteliers react to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I think we do what we can. And yes, the horror of that is something that I think every business owner faces in one form or another,” said Carl Paladino, Ellicott Development CEO.

A gunman fired shots from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas overnight, spraying the crowd with bullets and killing more than 50 people.

“We can only protect people so far. Somebody is always going to find a way around that protection,” said Paladino.

Ellicott Development CEO Carl Paladino owns 8 hotels in Western New York. The Giacomo Hotel in Niagara Falls is the biggest.

Paladino says each hotel has cameras at every entrance way.

“Everybody coming in and out is taped. Now we can’t watch every camera all day long and even then you probably wouldn’t pick up an individual who is intent on doing something that is bad,” said Paladino.

Paladino believes the Vegas gunman used the Mandalay Bay Hotel for a vantage point to shoot at a large crowd. He believes even with the best security, something like this is hard to stop.

“Certainly every hotel can’t frisk everybody coming into the hotel and search all their bags I mean that’s like an impossibility. Is there any logic to forcing hotels to do, to do what put up metal detectors? I mean that just, that’s a little absurd,” said Paladino.

