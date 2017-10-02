WNY police watch from a distance, learn from Vegas tragedy



NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – As law enforcement officials in Las Vegas continue to investigate the circumstances that led to a Monday night mass shooting, police in Western New York are watching the developments closely.

The lone gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, was perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He took aim at a crowd that the police said numbered 22,000 people, committing one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.

Niagara Falls Police Chief Bryan DalPorto, who knows all about protecting a tourist destination, says for every tragedy like this, there’s something for law enforcement to learn.

“Very difficult to stop a motivated person that wants to hurt other people. That’s why we train and prepare the best way we can,” DalPorto said.

But he says it’s nearly impossible to stop every threat – especially without solid intelligence.

“The quick response, although very unfortunate and sad, there’s no way to really prevent what happened,” he said. “They definitely mitigated the situation quite a bit by their quick response by going after the shooter.”

Is it possible to harden so called soft targets, like outdoor venues?

“My professional and personal opinion, you won’t stop something like this,” said Peter Ahearn, former Buffalo FBI special agent in charge.

“He just wanted to inflict as much panic and casualties as he could do in the amount of time he had before he apparently killed himself,” said Ahearn, who runs a consulting business these days.

It’s believed that Paddock killed himself before police entered his room.

Ahearn says authorities will “piece together” his history, come up with a profile — to find out what sparked the mass shooting.

“I think motive here will be a big question as to why this individual did what he did,” Ahearn added.

In addition to Niagara Falls and its many tourist attractions, Buffalo has its share of outdoor events that could be considered soft targets.

Bryan DalPorto says his department will remain hyper-vigilant, following the Vegas shootings.

“We plan for these things and we pray that they never happen. But if they do happen, I think we’re prepared to respond,” he said.